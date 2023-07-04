Newcastle United on Monday unveiled AC Milan’s Italy midfield ace Sandro Tonali as their first big signing of the transfer window.
In a deal reportedly worth £60m, the 23-year-old signed a five-year deal and tells club media: “I’m really excited about playing at St James Park.”
Treble winners Manchester City, meanwhile, are working on a deal to make the 21-year-old Croatia centreback Josko Gvardiol the most expensive defender in the history of the game, with a £86m fee.
RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl is quoted by The Telegraph, saying: “We are in talks with City... but it might take a few more days.”
Brentford also splashed the cash on a duur defender of their eie, agreeing a club-record £23m deal to sign Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolves.
Meanwhile, Tottenham reached a verbal agreement to sign Shakhtar Donetsk ace Manor Solomon on a five-year deal.