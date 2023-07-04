In a deal reportedly worth £60m, the 23-year-old signed a five-year deal and tells club media: “I’m really excited about playing at St James Park.”

Newcastle United on Monday unveiled AC Milan’s Italy midfield ace Sandro Tonali as their first big signing of the transfer window.

Treble winners Manchester City, meanwhile, are working on a deal to make the 21-year-old Croatia centreback Josko Gvardiol the most expensive defender in the history of the game, with a £86m fee.

⚽️ Breaking through at Brescia

🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹 International recognition

🏆 Scudetto winner



Sandro Tonali - The Story so Far — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 3, 2023

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl is quoted by The Telegraph, saying: “We are in talks with City... but it might take a few more days.”

Brentford also splashed the cash on a duur defender of their eie, agreeing a club-record £23m deal to sign Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolves.