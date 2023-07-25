In a shortened tournament, New Zealand top the table by four log points heading into Saturday’s final round.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan says they won’t get windgat after winning two Tests in a row to kick off their Rugby Championship campaign.

Up against them on Saturday is an Australian side that has not yet won a Test this year - losing to both South Africa and Argentina - under new coach Eddie Jones.

SOLD OUT! Our Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin is officially sold out.



Can't wait to see you all there on the 5th of August 🖤#BledisloeCup pic.twitter.com/xqkGWWcA6x — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 21, 2023

But having beaten both those opponents, Ryan tells Stuff NZ ahead of the clash which doubles up as a Bledisloe Cup showdown: “We’ve won two Tests in a row. You can’t hide from that. One has been away from home and one has been against the world champions.

Focus: NZ’s Jason Ryan

“We’re confident, but we’re not arrogant. We keep our feet on the ground and constantly strive to be better…