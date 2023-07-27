All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown says they expect the Wallabies to come with toertjies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Victory for New Zealand in the Rugby Championship clash which also doubles up as a Bledisloe Cup match, will see them hold on to their Rugby Championship title.
But Lienert-Brown, 28, is wary of the winless Wallabies under coach Eddie Jones.
Team for Bledisloe One 😤#BledisloeCup #AUSvNZL pic.twitter.com/3PPS1C9KUO— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 26, 2023
He tells the team’s website: “When they [Australia] play us, they go up another level, and with Eddie Jones at the helm now, he’ll have a few tricks up their sleeve.
“They will have stewed on a disappointing couple of weeks for them – they wouldn’t have been sitting comfy in their week off – so we know they’ll bring it to us.
“I don’t doubt they’ll come into the game with plenty of belief.”