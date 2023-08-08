The All Blacks included injured lock Brodie Retallick in their 33-man World Cup squad for France next month. Retallick suffered a knee injury in their 23-20 win over Australia in Dunedin over the weekend and will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

But coach Ian Foster says: “Brodie’s knee is probably about a six week [stint on the sidelines] but we’re not 100 percent sure. Your squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 🖤#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/cyveOHZ1GP — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 7, 2023 “So whether it’ll be round one, round two of the World Cup, we’re not sure. But you know, we really believe he’s earned his selection. Experienced prop Joe Moody was not so lucky and missed out on selection.