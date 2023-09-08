All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith says they’ve got a plan to keep France captain and opposite number Antoine Dupont in their mouthwatering Rugby World Cup opening clash at Stade France on Friday at 9.15pm. Hosts France are seen as one of the favourites to win this year’s tournament and enter the Pool A match against a New Zealand side virtually written off by many following their 35-7 defeat to South Africa in their final warm-up clash.

The French, though, will be without injured flyhalf Romain Ntamack in the tournament, while New Zealand will also miss lock Brodie Retallick and centre Jordie Barrett in this clash. Squad locked in 🔒#FRAvNZL #AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/fD8kU8j65x — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 6, 2023 While the battle up front will be key, it’s worthless if the fight at the base of the scrums is lost and that’s where the Dupont against Smith battle will play a big role Of keeping the French playmaker in check, Smith says: “I’m sure every team that play against him has plans. We have got our plans...”