New Zealand haven’t forgotten last year’s 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland and according to scrumhalf Aaron Smith it “galvanised” the All Blacks.
Smith and his brasse get an opportunity to exact revenge on the world’s top team, who is currently on a 17-match winning streak, when they lock horns in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in France on Saturday.
Asked about last year’s series defeat, Smith says: “Last year matters in the sense of taking the learnings but I believe we are a totally different team to July last year. We have new coaches, as a group that series really galvanised us and I can't wait for Saturday.”
Asked if the All Blacks would like to play like the Irish, Smith adds: “Yes, for sure. They have earned that right. Their record in the last few years has really proved that. But we are at a World Cup, we are playing in a final and it’s all on the line. “History is history and history is going to be created on Saturday and we will see who comes out on top.”