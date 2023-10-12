Smith and his brasse get an opportunity to exact revenge on the world’s top team, who is currently on a 17-match winning streak, when they lock horns in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in France on Saturday.

New Zealand haven’t forgotten last year’s 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland and according to scrumhalf Aaron Smith it “galvanised” the All Blacks.

Asked about last year’s series defeat, Smith says: “Last year matters in the sense of taking the learnings but I believe we are a totally different team to July last year. We have new coaches, as a group that series really galvanised us and I can't wait for Saturday.”

It's all on the line this weekend 🤯#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/0GJM9Gma9k — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 11, 2023

Asked if the All Blacks would like to play like the Irish, Smith adds: “Yes, for sure. They have earned that right. Their record in the last few years has really proved that. But we are at a World Cup, we are playing in a final and it’s all on the line. “History is history and history is going to be created on Saturday and we will see who comes out on top.”

