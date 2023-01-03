Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told his manne to step up to a new gear ahead of their first game of 2023 against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night (10pm). After losing 1-0 to Wolves at home at the start of 2022, they finished the year off with a 1-0 at the same opponents on Saturday and are looking to build on that.

Since the restart after the World Cup, United have won their three outings - a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley, 3-0 league victory over Nottingham Forest and a narrow 1-0 success at Wolves, with Marcus Rashford netting in each game. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🆚![CDATA[]]>🍒



Coming soon: the first of four consecutive home games to start the new year! 👊#MUFC || #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/VmIBJ1BiSa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2023 But Ten Hag is not satisfied that his span is in top gear yet, warning: “I think it is too short after the restart [to tell]. “It is always difficult especially when games come so close behind each other. Every time to refresh, to have the energy, the right attitude.”

Wants more: Erik ten Hag United’s new defensive solidity has Luke Shaw brimming with confidence though. Regular leftback Shaw has played as the left-sided centreback next to Raphael Varane in United’s last two games - ahead of captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof and and returning World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez. And he is loving his new role, saying: “We’ve got a lot of world-class centrebacks here, but I’m not going to lie I’ve been really enjoying it.

“The manager has needed me to play there and I’m happy to play wherever, as long as I’m on that pitch. “And of course the ones that are not playing like Vic and Harry have been extremely helpful to me with giving details on what to do.” Ending the year with a win 😍#CPFC | #BOUCRY pic.twitter.com/ENg4mqV8mS — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 31, 2022 Bournemouth, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the last day of 2022. It was a defeat coach Gary O’Neil described as “the worst I’ve seen.”