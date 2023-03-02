Following the signing of a heads of agreement between the City, Western Province Rugby Football Union and Western Province Rugby in 2019, the anchor tenant agreement is an amplification of the heads of agreement.

Cape Town Stadium has officially become home to Western Province Rugby following the signing of an anchor tenant agreement on Wednesday.

The relationship will see WP Rugby playing an anticipated 12 to 15 matches a year at the stadium. These matches will include Stormers and Western Province games. It could also include any Springbok Tests allocated to WP Rugby by the South African Rugby Union.

DHL Stadium has officially become home to WP Rugby following the signing of an Anchor Tenant Agreement. This is a new and exciting chapter for the the City of Cape Town, the stadium and WP Rugby. #iamastormer #wpjoulekkerding https://t.co/29ubfl3pDi — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 1, 2023

Delivering on the mandate of being a multi-purpose stadium, the stadium looks forward to continue hosting Cape Town City Football Club matches as well as a number of international concerts each year.

Aside from its bowl events, Cape Town Stadium also hosts a number of trade shows, conferences and exhibitions including We Are Africa, Cape Town Marathon and the Cape Town Cycle Tour.