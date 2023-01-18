Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has signed a three-year contract extension at the Stormers.
The World Cup winner has only ever played for one team in his professional career and will continue to add to his 126 Stormers caps over the next three years.
A proud product of the Western Cape, Malherbe came through the junior ranks, representing Western Province at U16, U18 and U19 level before making his Stormers debut as a 20-year-old in 2011.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. One thing you can depend on in this crazy world is Frans Malherbe at 3.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 17, 2023
🗣️ 'Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a DHL Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come' pic.twitter.com/j7cGYXFdWY
Since then he has established himself as one of the most respected front row forces in rugby, who has delivered consistent world-class performances for both the Stormers and Springboks.
While he is renowned as one of the best there is at scrum-time, Malherbe also offers considerable value in his positional play, defensive nous and general rugby intelligence.
Coach John Dobson says: “Frans [Malherbe] embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come.
“He is a world-class player who adds so much more to our cause than just what he does on the field.”
Malherbe adds: “I am very happy to be staying in Cape Town and playing for the Stormers.
“The team environment here is very positive and I want to contribute to building on that and doing whatever I can to help the team continue improving.”