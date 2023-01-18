The World Cup winner has only ever played for one team in his professional career and will continue to add to his 126 Stormers caps over the next three years.

A proud product of the Western Cape, Malherbe came through the junior ranks, representing Western Province at U16, U18 and U19 level before making his Stormers debut as a 20-year-old in 2011.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. One thing you can depend on in this crazy world is Frans Malherbe at 3.



🗣️ 'Frans embodies what we would like this team to be all about. He is already a DHL Stormers legend and will only add to that in the years to come' pic.twitter.com/j7cGYXFdWY — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 17, 2023

Since then he has established himself as one of the most respected front row forces in rugby, who has delivered consistent world-class performances for both the Stormers and Springboks.

While he is renowned as one of the best there is at scrum-time, Malherbe also offers considerable value in his positional play, defensive nous and general rugby intelligence.