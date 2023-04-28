Local is omtrent lekker in the Springbok coaching camp as SA Rugby has revealed the manne who will lead the Bokke until the end of the 2027 World Cup. And all signs point to Mzwandile Stick or Deon Davids filling outgoing head coach Jacques Nienaber’s skoene once he joins Leinster at the end of the Boks’ World Cup defence in France later this year.

Current Bok assistant coaches – Stick, Davids and Daan Human – as well as head of athletic performance, Andy Edwards, have signed contract extensions for another four years. Contract extensions signed by key members of the #Springboks management – more here: https://t.co/yWRnB8uxih ✍#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/59ujLG86R6 — Springboks (@Springboks) April 26, 2023 They will continue in their roles under SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, whose services are tied in “until the end of the 2025 season at least”. Nienaber and assistant coach Felix Jones have already wysed that they are taking up offers with Leinster and England, respectively, after this year’s World Cup in France.

In an SA Rugby statement on Wednesday, CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “We are delighted to announce that Mzwandile, Deon, Daan and Andy have signed contract extensions that will see them remain with the Springboks until the 2027 Rugby World Cup. “They all come a long way as a coaching team under the guidance of Rassie, as director of rugby. “And I am confident that the continuity in our coaching staff will bond well for the Springboks for 2023 and the following seasons.