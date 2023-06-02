Western Province tighthead prop Neethling “Neetas” Fouche will lead coach John Dobson’s men into battle when they face Griquas in Kimberley on Friday at 3pm. Regular Currie Cup captain Jean-Luc du Plessis is still undergoing concussion protocols and has been ruled out for the crunch top-four clash.

In steps vaskopstut Fouche, 30, who has a daunting task ahead of him. Tighthead prop @johneetfouche will lead DHL WP in our Currie Cup match in Kimberley on Friday afternoon. 🔵⚪️



📢 Team announcement https://t.co/TXetDVNGZ3#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/mBAicx7GXY — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) June 1, 2023 Dobson warns they will have to dig deep innie Groot Gat, saying: “It has never been easy to win in Kimberley and that is exactly what we need to do to stay in the playoff race, so it will take a big effort. We have a bit more experience available this week and it was fantastic to see the attitude of the Stormers players who want to play in this match.

There was a changing of the guard as @SharksRugby took pole position this weekend 🔝![CDATA[]]>🦈



With seven teams still in the hunt and two rounds left there’s still plenty to play for🔥![CDATA[]]>👀#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/1jS8zC9QKk — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 29, 2023 “We also have players who have already given a lot in this campaign and looking forward to seeing another committed performance in a crucial game.” Addition: Hacjivah Dayimani. The Stormers players Dobson is referring to are Hacjivah Dayimani, who comes in at No.8, scrumhalf Paul de Wet, centre Ruhan Nel and wingers Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids. Maties captain Jurie Matthee, 22, will come in at No.10 for the injured Du Plessis, as WP look to strengthen their grip on fourth place and a place in the semis.