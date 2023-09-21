Namibia coach Allister Coetzee says some of their players had to quit their jobs just to play in the Rugby World Cup in France at the Stade Velodrome.

Coetzee, whose team faces hosts France in Pool A on Thursday night at 9pm after losing 52-8 to Italy and 71-3 to New Zealand, explains: “I don’t think people realise the challenges that Namibian rugby players must go through.