Namibia coach Allister Coetzee says some of their players had to quit their jobs just to play in the Rugby World Cup in France at the Stade Velodrome.
Coetzee, whose team faces hosts France in Pool A on Thursday night at 9pm after losing 52-8 to Italy and 71-3 to New Zealand, explains: “I don’t think people realise the challenges that Namibian rugby players must go through.
“There’s less than a 1 000 registered rugby players. These guys work full time.
🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐁![CDATA[]]>𝐘 𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐃 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐏 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇 3️⃣ 🏉— Namibia Rugby (@namibia_rugby) September 19, 2023
.
Here's the Namibia Rugby Union team for their third #RugbyWorldCup2023 match against hosts France in Marseille 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽
.#RWC2023 #FRAvNAM #BornToBeBrave pic.twitter.com/cpjpcyGEJ3
“Some players had to quit their jobs to be here, to play in a World Cup. Some guys are travelling five hours just to go to a training session and five hours back.
“That is what the people back home realise and understand. When these players come here it’s really not always about the result but it’s the fight they show and they never die, they keep fighting.”
France, meanwhile, will be looking to better their biggest international test win when they beat Namibia 87-10 in 2007.