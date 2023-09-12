Namibia coach Allister Coetzee is backing his manne to win the respect of their fans at the Rugby World Cup ahead of Friday’s clash against the mighty All Blacks. Toetie’s Welwitschias put up a brave first-half display before going down 52-8 to Italy in Saturday’s Pool A opener.

Namibia, led by former Sharks centre Johan Deysel, arrived in France looking to make history by winning a first World Cup game in their sixth tournament. All focus moves to Namibia in Toulouse.#RWC2023 #AllBlacks — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 11, 2023 But with matches against three-time champions New Zealand and the high-favoured hosts next, before a final match against Uruguay, the former Springbok mentor says his manne must just hang in there and make their people proud. He says: “We have two tough ones coming up. We will start again.