Both teams lost their first matches of the tournament, with New Zealand going down 27-13 to hosts France while Namibia were smashed 52-8 by Italy.

Former Stormers and Springboks coach Allister Coetzee says Namibia aren’t scared to facing the All Blacks on Friday night, instead they are excited ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash.

Expected to be slaughtered against the Kiwis, Coetzee says ahead of the 9pm clash in Toulouse: “We knew it was a tough pool. It is not scary but we really get excited about it.

🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿 𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐁![CDATA[]]>𝐘 𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐃 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐏 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇 𝟐 🏉

.

Here's the Namibia Rugby Union team for their second #RugbyWorldCup2023 match against New Zealand in Toulouse | France 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽

.#RWC2023 #NZvNAM #BornToBeBrave pic.twitter.com/ibWrW69pEd — Namibia Rugby (@namibia_rugby) September 13, 2023

“New Zealand are taking this game seriously. It is good for the competition. It is a great opportunity for our players and we are excited to play against them.”

Brave face: Allister Coetzee

Coetzee adds that his team musn’t just be out to prevent the dam wall from breaking, explaining: “We have to throw more punches. We have got a plan and hopefully when the pressure is on, the players will stick to it. It will be a challenge but it is one day to be ready for.”