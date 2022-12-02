Such was the shock of their 35-0 defeat to Cardiff last Sunday night that they sacked coach Sean Everitt, with immediate effect.

The only South African team to go down to their Welsh opponents in the United Rugby Championship last weekend, all eyes will be on the Sharks when they host the Ospreys at Kings Park tonight at 7pm.

New director of rugby, former Blitzboks coach Neil Powell, will take charge of tonight’s encounter, with the Sharks looking to bounce back against a team who lost 43-26 to the Bulls last weekend.

Coach Jake White’s Loftus Versfeld outfit, meanwhile, will be hoping they don’t fall into the same trap as the Sharks against Cardiff at 8pm tomorrow night.

With the Stormers hosting their Welsh opponents the Dragons earlier in the day at 2pm, the South Africa v Wales rivalry concludes the following day when Scarlets, who the Stormers beat 36-19 last week, travel to Ellis Park at Sunday 2pm to face the Lions.