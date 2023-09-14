Despite stretching their unbeaten record to nine games with a hard-fought 1-0 win over DR Congo in an international friendly on Tuesday night in Orlando Stadium, Sowetans were outnumbered by a wilde Congolese backing.

With under 3 000 fans rocking up on Saturday for the goalless draw with Namibia, and a disappointing turnout again on Tuesday, Broos says: “I felt we played an away game. It’s a little disappointing again. Today in the stadium, there were more supporters for Congo than for us.

“So I hope in the future, that we will have more support.”

On the pitch, the Belgian says he will continue to look for alternatives to playmaker Themba Zwane, who missed the international break due to injury, ahead of next January’s Afcon after experimenting with Lyle Foster and Zakhele Lepasa rotating as false nines.