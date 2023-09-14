Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos called out South African fans for not backing his span.
Despite stretching their unbeaten record to nine games with a hard-fought 1-0 win over DR Congo in an international friendly on Tuesday night in Orlando Stadium, Sowetans were outnumbered by a wilde Congolese backing.
With under 3 000 fans rocking up on Saturday for the goalless draw with Namibia, and a disappointing turnout again on Tuesday, Broos says: “I felt we played an away game. It’s a little disappointing again. Today in the stadium, there were more supporters for Congo than for us.
FT Score… pic.twitter.com/lYw5JHaMe3— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 12, 2023
“So I hope in the future, that we will have more support.”
On the pitch, the Belgian says he will continue to look for alternatives to playmaker Themba Zwane, who missed the international break due to injury, ahead of next January’s Afcon after experimenting with Lyle Foster and Zakhele Lepasa rotating as false nines.
He adds: “We knew we had a little problem without Themba Zwane. We must find a solution.
“I can’t say it was bad with Foster and Lepasa, but I don’t think it was good.
“But we need to prepare for that, because it can happen at Afcon.”
Broos will get his kans in the next month’s Fifa break when Bafana host eSwatini on October 13 and then go to Afcon hosts Ivory Coast four days later, before 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off in November.