Formers Stormers lock Jean Kleyn says his Munster team didn’t travel all the way from Ireland just to make the nommer vol in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium at 6.30pm.
They are here to win trophies and that’s why the victory over Leinster in their semifinal clash at the Aviva Stadium was not the “be-all and end-all”.
Kleyn, who played for the Stormers between 2014 and 2016 before leaving for Munster where he became an Irish international, is quoted by the Irish Examiner as saying: “Look, I’m not taking anything away from the victory over Leinster, it was obviously a very big thing for us but that’s not the be-all and end-all. That’s not why we play. Munster isn’t there to beat Leinster, Munster is there to win championships.”
Kleyn is one of two South African-born locks in the Munster lineout, with Springboks second-rower RG Snyman being the other.