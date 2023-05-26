Formers Stormers lock Jean Kleyn says his Munster team didn’t travel all the way from Ireland just to make the nommer vol in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium at 6.30pm.

They are here to win trophies and that’s why the victory over Leinster in their semifinal clash at the Aviva Stadium was not the “be-all and end-all”.