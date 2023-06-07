Cape Town Spurs veteran Michael Morton is out to KO Casric Stars in on Wednesday’s 3pm PSL Playoff clash at Athlone Stadium. Not only will a victory take coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne six points clear of Maritzburg United at the top of the mini-league standings, but it will end Stars’ push for promotion.

Despite his span being in the driving seat, Morton, who scored the only goal in last weekend's 1-0 win over Maritzburg, is expecting another hard-fought contest.



WE MOVE!#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/6nZ59txdXP — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 3, 2023 The defensive midfielder tells the Daily Voice: “Each one of the playoff games are like cup finals, they have been tight games with a lot at stake. “So you can often expect those games to be decided by single goals. There is not much between the teams, which is reflected in the results.

"It should be enough if we can continue grinding out victories, even by single-goal margins. "We still need to get two results in the upcoming games to ensure promotion. So the win on Wednesday has not shifted our focus at all, we know the task that is still at hand."



Cape Town Spurs vs Casric Stars



Athlone Stadium



PSL Promotion play-off



3:00pm Having spent the last three seasons in the lower leagues at Cape United and now-defunct Cape Town All Stars, the 34-year-old says his only mission is to get back to the PSL.