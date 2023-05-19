Geld will be op die spel when Stellenbosch host TS Galaxy in the final game of the PSL season Saturday at the Danie Craven Stadium at 3pm. Currently in sixth place in a shoo-in for groot-geld tournament the MTN8 next season, Stellies know that a slip-up against Galaxy, who are in 10th place with 35 points - two behind the Kaapse span - could see them drop out of the top eight and the tournament altogether.

🎟️ R20 Grand stand. Buy online at https://t.co/M2vAX4g4BD or at Pick ‘n Pay outlets. pic.twitter.com/F2eChkExJG — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 16, 2023 Galaxy aren’t the only team chasing Stellies and the top eight, with coach Steve Barker’s manne currently level on points with Sekhukhune, Golden Arrows and Moroka Swallows. Meanwhile, fellow Kapenaars Cape Town City are out to add to Kaizer Chiefs’ woes by taking fourth spot from them on the final day when the two teams meet at the FNB Stadium.

Tickets are only R20 for FNB Account holders and these tickets will be redeemable in and around select branches in Soweto 🔥#LoveFNB #CitizensInSoweto https://t.co/X8SAXtxP0N pic.twitter.com/U1ZrSqZddE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 15, 2023 City’s long-serving midfield ace Thabo Nodada is expecting a backlash from Amakhosi after violent acts from their fans last weekend. With Khanyisa Mayo hunting the goals that can make him outright PSL Golden Boot winner - being currently tied at the top of the charts with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on 12 strikes, Nodada warns: “It’s a chance for us to get fourth. It’s on the table. Warning: City ace Nodada “But more than that there is pride at stake and making the supporters happy.”

Further down the log, Maritzburg United face an anxious wait in their relegation fight. Sitting one point above the drop zone after playing their 30 games already, they will be watching the action closely. Lucky fan Yusriy Benhalie joins the Citizens as they board their flight to face Amakhosi on Saturday! 💙#LoveFNB | #SupportCity pic.twitter.com/ssLli9o0VB — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 18, 2023 As it stands heading into the final round, Marumo Gallants are in the playoffs spot, with Chippa rock bottom - both teams one points behind Maritzburg. Gallants travel to Swallows, while Chippa host Arrows.