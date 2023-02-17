Liverpool yster Mo Salah has warned the Premier League there is more to come from his attacking teammates ahead of Saturday’s 7.30pm clash at Newcastle. Having finally ended their wait for a first win in 2023 with Monday’s 2-0 derby win over Everton, Salah is backing Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to stiek after playing big roles in the crucial victory.

Nunez set up Salah's opener before Gakpo got his maiden goal for the Reds. Back at St. James' Park this weekend!



🔜 #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/Twp0MBpeMC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 15, 2023 And the Egyptian is backing Nunez to join the party soon: “I train with Darwin, I know his style, I know how he likes to play. “This guy’s going to score a lot of goals.”

Looking to improve on their ninth place in the table, Salah and his pals will have beat the suinigste defence in the league at St James’ Park. With just 13 goals conceded and looking to maintain their fourth place, centreback Fabian Schar knows it’s going to be a battle to stretch their 17-match unbeaten run when they face the Reds. He says: “You see the quality and you see the position they want to be in and where they want to be next season.

"Games against Liverpool and those types of teams are always tough. "It'll be a very hard fight and we will need to be back to our best to get something out of this game." Mo Salah joins Gerrard and Fowler as the third Red to reach 100 goal involvements in the Premier League at Anfield