Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize demanded his manne continue their winning ways when they tackle PSL derby rivals Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night.
After a swak first half of the campaign, the Citizens have picked up three wins since the World Cup break – with only one defeat and a draw in the rest of their matches.
That run has seen City climb into the top half of the table ahead of their meeting with Stellies, who are second-last on the standings and on a nine-match winless run.
Big week ahead - 𝐰![CDATA[]]>𝐞 𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐨 𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐧! 😤— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 23, 2023
🏆 #DStvPrem
🆚 Stellenbosch FC
🗓 Friday 27 January
🕢 19h30
📺 SuperSport 2
🏟 Danie Craven Stadium pic.twitter.com/X3Nn091AcU
And Mkhize puts their resurgence down to cutting down their error count, saying: “I feel like we’ve been consistently doing the right things on the pitch and working on correcting our mistakes or weaknesses.
“We have managed to come back from the break a different team.”
He adds: “Playing against Stellenbosch is always a difficult game, whether they are struggling or not.
“Our focus is fully on making sure we perform to the best of our ability so that hopefully at the end of the game we collect maximum points.”