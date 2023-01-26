Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize demanded his manne continue their winning ways when they tackle PSL derby rivals Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night. After a swak first half of the campaign, the Citizens have picked up three wins since the World Cup break – with only one defeat and a draw in the rest of their matches.

That run has seen City climb into the top half of the table ahead of their meeting with Stellies, who are second-last on the standings and on a nine-match winless run.



Friday 27 January

And Mkhize puts their resurgence down to cutting down their error count, saying: "I feel like we've been consistently doing the right things on the pitch and working on correcting our mistakes or weaknesses. "We have managed to come back from the break a different team."