Premier League log leaders Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the standing to 10 points when they host third-placed Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night at 9.45pm. With second-placed Manchester City facing Chelsea tomorrow night, the Gunners could be sitting with a 10-point buffer by the time coach Pep Guardiola and his team take the field on Thursday.

Standing in their way, though, is a determined Newcastle side who enter tonight's match nine points behind Arsenal and only two behind defending champions City.



Having dropped points in a goalless draw against Leeds last time out, the Toon will be hoping to find their rhythm at the Emirates where they have lost their last 11 matches. And Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta knows opposite number Eddie Howe and his men will gun for them and warns his team to keep firing.

Coming off a 4-2 win over Brighton after klapping West Ham 3-1 after the World Cup restart, Arteta says of their title bid: "I don't know, it's still a long, long run to go… they [the players] know that we still can play better, be better and against Newcastle we will have to be better." On the other side of the pitch, Howe is stressing about the fitness of top goalscorer Callum Wilson as they look to overtake City in second place. Following their goalless draw with Leeds, Howe says: "We have to dust ourselves down and get our game plan right - a very difficult game.