Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says the club lost its soul before he took over in 2019.
Arteta recalls being on the Manchester City bench as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach and playing against Arsenal and thinking the club he represented between 2011 and 2016 looks unrecognisable.
Arteta explains: “This [process of getting the club back to where it has to be] started over three years ago.
Mikel Arteta has turned things around at Arsenal 👏 pic.twitter.com/yXazpcIp50— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 25, 2023
“I was Pep’s assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club had been lost.
“It was not enjoyable. I knew that there was the option, shortly after, of being on the other bench and I knew that this club is so big that you had to connect the team with the fans.”
Arteta managed to turn around the London club’s fortunes and pushed City all the way in the title race last season, before the Gunners eventually finished second.
Arteta, who has now been linked with the vacant PSG job, says: “It has been hard to do, and now I feel happy. We have a clear identity, there is unity and we are full of energy. That’s the biggest thing. From top to bottom, they all push in the same direction.”