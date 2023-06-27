Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says the club lost its soul before he took over in 2019. Arteta recalls being on the Manchester City bench as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach and playing against Arsenal and thinking the club he represented between 2011 and 2016 looks unrecognisable.

Arteta explains: “This [process of getting the club back to where it has to be] started over three years ago. Mikel Arteta has turned things around at Arsenal 👏 pic.twitter.com/yXazpcIp50 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 25, 2023 “I was Pep’s assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club had been lost. “It was not enjoyable. I knew that there was the option, shortly after, of being on the other bench and I knew that this club is so big that you had to connect the team with the fans.”