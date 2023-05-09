Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he played a video of his side’s bitter defeat at Newcastle United a year ago before their vital 2-0 Premier League win at St James’s Park on Sunday. The flimsy defeat on Tyneside last May wrecked Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four as they were squeezed out by archrivals Tottenham Hotspur for a Champions League spot.

Arteta says of playing the video: “We had to feel it. It wasn’t enough just to talk about it. Not just the players but the staff as well. That feeling that we didn’t do enough that day. A hard-fought victory on the road ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gUxaU3kHwp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 7, 2023 “The word was pain and then the desire for revenge. When you have question marks you have to resolve them.” Arteta’s span is now one point behind league leaders Manchester City, having played one game more.