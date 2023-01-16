MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan believes they have the best bowling attack in the SA20 competition after Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets on Saturday to top the log. With Kagiso Rabada (2/12) steaming in to bag the Man of the Match award in his first match of the tournament, MI CT restricted their hosts to just 105/9 in their 20 overs.

West Indian seamer Odean Smith also finished with 2/10 in his two overs, but it was the three spin bowlers - which included Rashid - that raised some eyebrows. The @DurbansSG are on a roll with two successive victories this weekend and move up the #SA20 standings table. #Betway #SA20 | @betway_india pic.twitter.com/tb1XBmqp2C — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 15, 2023 George Linde took 2/25 in his four overs, Khan 2/18 in his four and his fellow Afghanistan slow bowler Waqar Salamkheil 1/19. Talent: George Linde Of their performance with ball in hand, Khan says: “I think we have the best bowling unit, so many options and it makes a captain’s task harder. We also have depth in the batting line-up, we saw it in the last game.”

Openers Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton then put on 65 for the first wicket before the latter departed for 21 runs off 24 balls. Brevis went on to make 42 runs off 34 balls, as MI CT got home with seven wickets in the bank to erase the pain of losing to Durban Super Giants by five wickets on Friday. In other action over the weekend, Imaad Fortuin took 3/16 as Paarl Royals bowled out the Kings for 81 in Paarl on Friday, before winning by seven wickets.