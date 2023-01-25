MI Cape Town have a week to think about their sondes and to get back to basics after basically being in SA20 freefall in the last few games.
Topping the log not too long ago, captain Rashid Khan and his teammates suffered their third defeat in four matches when they went down to Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs at Newlands on Monday night.
Currently in fourth place ahead of fifth-placed Joburg Super Kings’ match against last-placed Durban Super Giants on Tuesday night, MI CT next play next week only and have a week to get ready for revenge against the Capitals.
With only three games to play during the round-robin phase and only the top four qualifying for the semifinals, Khan says: “I think in the last part of the tournament, we can’t do too much experimentation. We just need to stay calm, stay relaxed and do the basics right. I think the 7-8 days break we have will be good for us.”