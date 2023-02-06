It’s over skedover for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 competition after they were beaten by Pretoria Capitals by one wicket in a last-ball thriller at Centurion Park on Saturday.
The defeat leaves the Cape Town-based side dead last on the log with 13 points and no chance of making the playoffs ahead of Monday’s final match against Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers at 5.30pm.
Captain Rashid Khan is happy with the way the team fought back after scoring just 159 runs against the Capitals on Saturday.
This team is a team of warriors.— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) February 4, 2023
Battled all the way to the final ball… a painful finish after what was a fiery performance.#PCvMICT #MICapeTown #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/yXsic336vM
He says: “It was a great effort. Great game of cricket, the areas which we were struggling with in the last few games and today it happened again. I feel we were 15-20 runs short… 180 was a good total on this and a good chasing wicket as well. Credit goes to the bowlers who took it to the last ball.”