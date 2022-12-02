Lionel Messi became the first player to miss two penalties at a World Cup.
The Argentina ace was denied from the spot in the shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia last week and then Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny saved his first-half effort before Albiceleste went on to win 2-0 on Wednesday.
Matchday 1: Loss to Saudi Arabia ❌— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 30, 2022
Matchday 2: Win against Mexico ✅
Matchday 3: Win against Poland ✅
Argentina are heading to the knockouts where they will face Australia in the Round of 16 👀#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tr6ArJswgh
Szczesny incidentally becomes the third man to save two penalties at a World Cup after also keeping out the Saudi’s Salem Al-Dawsari.
In other Messi news, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has apologised for threatening him after seeing a video of the PSG star putting his feet on a Mexico jersey on the team dressing room.