Lionel Messi set yet another record on Tuesday after his Instagram post celebrating Argentina's World Cup win became the most-liked social media post of all time. Having led Argentina to their first World Cup in 36 years with victory over France on Sunday, Messi proceeded to make more history off the pitch with his photo gallery on popular platforms Instagram and Tik Tok.

He racked up Instagram over 65m likes, beating the previous record of 55.7m famously held by a stock image of an egg in January 2019 in an intentional bid to become the most-liked Instagram post of all time. Lionel Messi’s World Cup winning photos becomes the most popular Instagram post ever with 56.3million ‘likes’ – overtaking ‘the egg’ in top spot https://t.co/5okQnGUBoT — King Ogbole Wilson (@KingOgboleWilso) December 22, 2022 And the football superstar also set a new TikTok record, 61m and counting to surpass social media personality Bella Poarch’s 2020 lip-synch post. Messi, 35, wrote on Instagram: “Champions of the world! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it.