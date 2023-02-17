With 19 goals since joining the club in January 2020, the attacking midfielder is yet to open his account this season ahead of the showdown at Cape Town City, with pressure mounting on coach Eric Tinkler.

Cape Town City’s record goalscorer Mdu Mdantsane says they focused on rediscovering their mojo against Swallows in Sunday’s 5.30pm PSL clash.

His struggles mirror the team’s troubles with 11th-placed City able to jump as high as sixth with victory against the Birds or fall to as low as 15th with defeat.

Setting up for Swallows on Sunday 💪 pic.twitter.com/3eLsM74yDb — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 16, 2023

Working with a kopdokter to get them climbing the table again, Mdantsane says: “Yeah we stay positive always, we know if we can get one or two wins then we are back on track. We are helping and supporting each other all the time.”

Averaging exactly one goal in their 19 games played ahead of a test against Ernst Middendorp’s defensive Birds, he adds: “I know my responsibility as an attacking player is to score goals and I am working on that and so are all the other attacking players in the team.”