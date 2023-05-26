Reigning champ Nadal has not played since his hip injury at the Australian Open and the 14-times winner at Roland Garros said it could be months before he returns to action as he prepares to end his career in 2024.

Rafa Nadal’s absence from the French Open due to injury has blown the men’s draw wide open with 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz the “slight favourite” over Novak Djokovic, according to former Grand Slam champion John McEnroe.

And McEnroe tells Eurosport: “Honestly it was just so one-sided the way Rafa was able to dominate that all you can talk about is Rafa.

John McEnroe shares his thoughts about Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz 👏



Do you agree with him? 🤔#HolgerRune #CarlosAlcaraz #Tennis pic.twitter.com/oyC2lFX844 — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) May 24, 2023

“Novak has as many Grand Slams (22), but you don’t put him in the same breath there [at Roland Garros] as Rafa. He set a bar so high that it’s impossible to imagine anyone even get close to it.

“So from that standpoint alone, it’s much more open …”