France superstar Kylian Mbappe could be on his way to the Premier League to play for Liverpool in the upcoming season, if reports in the UK are to be believed. According to the Mirror, coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are in talks with Mbappe’s French club Paris St Germain (PSG) over a season-long loan for the wantaway 24-year-old.

Mbappe and PSG are currently in a geveg about the attacker’s future as he enters the final year of his contract at the Parc de Princes, with the player refusing to sign a new deal and the club looking to sell before he can leave for free at the end of the season. 🚨 𝗕![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗞![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗚: Liverpool are in talks with PSG over a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappé.



The Reds are ready to offer Mbappé a one-year loan deal, which will bring in cash for PSG and allows the 24-year-old to complete his dream move to Real Madrid next year.… pic.twitter.com/U9gh4PAMC2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 29, 2023 With Real Madrid believed to be his destination at the end of the upcoming season, the Reds have now offered to fill the gap from now until then. Apparently Liverpool are willing to give him a one-year deal so that he can stay in Europe after turning down a world-record £260m move and a stunning £600m salary offer from Al-Hilal last week.

Such a move to Anfield would be music to the ears of Mbappe’s agent and mother, Fayza Lamari, who is apparently a groot Liverpool fan. MOVE: Red boss Jurgen Klopp. Klopp has been vrying after Mbappe for a while now – even before his £160m switch to PSG in 2017 – with the Frenchman telling the Telegraph last year: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. “We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum. My mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!