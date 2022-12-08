Record France goalscorer Olivier Giroud warned England that they haven’t seen the best of Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe and the world champions meet the Three Lions in a mouthwatering World Cup quarterfinal at Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium this Saturday.

𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐲 𝟗 𝐃![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐦![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐫:

Croatia 🆚 Brazil

Netherlands 🆚 Argentina



𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐮![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐲 𝟏![CDATA[]]>𝟎 𝐃![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐦![CDATA[]]>𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐫:

Morocco 🆚 Portugal

England 🆚 France



We're in for a #FIFAWorldCup football feast on SuperSport this weekend 🤤 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 6, 2022 And even though Mbappe leads the race for the Golden Boot with five strikes - two more than any other player - partner-in-crime Giroud says we ain’t seen nothing yet. Giroud says of the 23-year-old ace: “Kylian is one of the best players I have played with. “We have still not seen the best of Kylian. I hope it is going to come soon. I know my records will be broken by him. He is unbelievable.”