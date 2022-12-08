Record France goalscorer Olivier Giroud warned England that they haven’t seen the best of Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe and the world champions meet the Three Lions in a mouthwatering World Cup quarterfinal at Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium this Saturday.
And even though Mbappe leads the race for the Golden Boot with five strikes - two more than any other player - partner-in-crime Giroud says we ain’t seen nothing yet.
Giroud says of the 23-year-old ace: “Kylian is one of the best players I have played with.
“We have still not seen the best of Kylian. I hope it is going to come soon. I know my records will be broken by him. He is unbelievable.”
England rightback Kyle Walker is the man expected to face the speedster, and leftback Luke Shaw says they will have to come up with a regte plan against Mbappe.
He tells the Daily Mail: “We managed to watch the end of [France’s 4-1 pak of Poland] and after his performance, there is going to be even more chat about him.”