Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi’s bromance will be tested on Wednesday night when the two face off in the World Cup semifinal. The Paris St Germain besties will square up when Mbappe and the holders France take Africa’s first final-four combatants for a place in the biggest match in world football.

Mbappe is the tournament’s leading goalscorer with five strikes to date, while Hakimi is part of a defence that no opposition player has breached in Qatar. 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 🆚 🇭![CDATA[]]>🇷

🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 🆚 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦



The @FIFAWorldCup semi-finals are all set! ✅



Which teams are heading to the final? #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/1kxwymg5jT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022 While they could have never predicted meeting in a World Cup semi, the pair joked at the prospect on a trip to Qatar in January. When you have to play your mate in the semi-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup 🤪#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/bN1KMPbB2e — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022 In a beINsports video post on Twitter, Mbappe joked that, “We are here at the Education City Stadium … France-Tunisia, I hope we will win and then we will play against Morocco.