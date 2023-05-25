It caps a mal five days for the 24-year-old striker, who was confirmed joint Golden Boot winner for the season with 12 goals on the final weekend of the season.

Cape Town City ace Khanyisa Mayo can’t stop making headlines after being named PSL Player of the Month for May on Wednesday.

Then on Tuesday, he signed a new five-year contract to keep in the Blue and Gold until 2028, before being called up to Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco in their final Afcon 2023 qualifier next month.

And City chairman John Comitis believes Mayo can be a key figure in as they look to bring silverware back to club and add to their 2016 Telkom Knockout and 2018 MTN titles.

Comitis tells the Daily Voice: “Renewing Khanyisa Mayo for a period of five years is a clear indication from the club that trophies are always going to be more important than anything else.