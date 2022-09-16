Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has surprised by naming an number of new faces to to tackle Botswana and Sierra Leone in friendlies later this month. Foreign-based Kaapse attacker Mihlali Mayambela (26) cracks the nod as well as two manne with Stellenbosch connections, current midfield enforcer Sibongiseni Mthethwa and former midfielder Luke le Roux (210, who now plays for Swedish top-flight club Varbergs.

Of Mayambela, who is the brother of former PSL showman Mark, Broos says: “We’ve gotten good reports about him. So we give him a chance and it’s up to him to prove us right.” By God to the ancestors❤️I’m happy for you HerManitto @samsonmayambela . It is all your sacrifices, hard work and consistency. @BafanaBafana we welcome this with great honor and humility.🙏 pic.twitter.com/IBVhAHZBTX — Mark Mayambela (@Loopyoba__11) September 15, 2022 Broos didn’t stop with the shocks there, including Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane in his 23-man squad. Having resisted calls to use the 33-year-old ace up until now, the Belgian says: “Only fools don’t change their mind.

“Maybe Zwane can be someone we can use with [injured Percy] Tau and [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane not there.” Bafana will host Botswana at FNB Stadium on September 24 and Sierra Leone four days later at the same venue. .@BafanaBafana 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 23 men squad announcement for the 2 friendly matches against Sierra Leone 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇱 on 24 September and Botswana 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼 on 27 September 2022 @FnbStadium



Get your tickets on @TicketProSA@SAFA_net @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA #ComeShowYourLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CBIG1YXUXG — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 15, 2022 Bafana Bafana squad

GK: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Mellisi Buthelezi Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Terrence Mashego, Innocent Maela, Rushine de Reuck, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thibang Phete, Aubrey Modiba Midfielders: Goodman Mosele, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Luke le Roux