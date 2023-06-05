Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead to 53 points and continue Red Bull’s sweep of the season with the team’s seventh success in as many races.
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a distant second for Mercedes with teammate George Russell completing the podium on a cloudy but dry afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s closest championship rival, finished fourth after starting 11th.
A simply perfect weekend 🙌— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 4, 2023
To win here again is absolutely incredible! What a pleasure to drive a car like this! 👌 This is down to all the hard work on track and at the factory @redbullracing 💪
A big thank you to everyone in the team and all the fans for your support 👏… pic.twitter.com/xjEBtYkoEv
The win was Verstappen’s fifth of the season, third in a row and the double world champion’s 40th in Formula One. The Dutch 25-year-old also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.