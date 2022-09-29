The flying Dutchman has a mathematical chance to seal back-to-back world titles under lights around the spectacular and demanding Marina Bay street circuit.

Max Verstappen can clinch a second world championship when the Singapore Grand Prix returns on Sunday after a three-year absence because of Covid.

To do so, the 24-year-old must win the race - something he has never done in Singapore - and needs his closest rivals to falter badly.

The notorious Singapore sling 🍸



A chicane that could make or break your race 😬#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/LfLoIB1PnS — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2022

If that does not happen, the championship fight will move on to the Japanese Grand Prix a week later. It looks a case of when, not if.

Verstappen says: “You need a bit of luck for that as well.