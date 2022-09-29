Max Verstappen can clinch a second world championship when the Singapore Grand Prix returns on Sunday after a three-year absence because of Covid.
The flying Dutchman has a mathematical chance to seal back-to-back world titles under lights around the spectacular and demanding Marina Bay street circuit.
To do so, the 24-year-old must win the race - something he has never done in Singapore - and needs his closest rivals to falter badly.
If that does not happen, the championship fight will move on to the Japanese Grand Prix a week later. It looks a case of when, not if.
Verstappen says: “You need a bit of luck for that as well.
“I don’t think about it.”
Red Bull’s Verstappen opened up a 116-point lead in the drivers’ standings over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc following his victory at the Italian Grand Prix. He is 125 clear of third-placed Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
