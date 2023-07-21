Verstappen, 99 points clear of closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez after 10 of 22 races and cruising towards a third world championship, will be chasing his own seventh successive victory.

Dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen hopes to have an even better car in Hungary on Sunday at 3pm as Red Bull chase a record 12th win in a row.

Asked after winning this month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone what he hoped to see improved on the car for Hungary, with performance upgrades coming, Verstappen did not hold back.

Bring on some track action come Friday!

He says: “Drag, low speed, medium speed, high speed, DRS effect, tyre wear. All of these areas. That’s what we’re working on. Braking performance. Yeah, I’m not kidding.”

The circuit is one of the hottest on the calendar, with low average speeds and hard on brakes, but it also has produced upsets in the past.