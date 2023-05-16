Chelsea are on the verge of hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after agreeing terms with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss. Pochettino is reportedly set to join Chelsea at the end of this season as he returns to the Premier League four years after his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine will replace interim manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly bids to get his troubled club back on track after a dismal season. Mauricio Pochettino will be in London this week to sign the contract as new Chelsea coach, expected to be valid until June 2026. 🔵![CDATA[]]>🛫 #CFC



Poch will start discussing transfer plans with the club. New striker and new midfielder will join Chelsea for sure. pic.twitter.com/KwYgO1zZqe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023 Pochettino will be Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years after Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel in September and then axed Graham Potter in April. Pochettino, who has also managed in the Premier League with Southampton, left PSG in July 2022 and was replaced by Christophe Galtier.