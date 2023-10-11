While all eyes are on the availability of scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey reckons flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert has what it takes to oust the world champions in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday. Jalibert replaced star pivot Romaine Ntamack, who missed the World Cup on home soil because of a knee injury.

And Bielle-Biarrey says of the 24-year-old: "Matthieu is doing very well at replacing Romain [Ntamack]. In this quarterfinal, he is in one of the key positions to win the match.



Les Bleus sont de retour au @StadeFrance dimanche à 21h00 face à l'Afrique du Sud 🔥#UnisPourUnRêve #RWC2023 #XVdeFrance pic.twitter.com/0UnhRSdLT2 — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) October 9, 2023 “We will need him to create some situations, to be accurate and to play smart. Matthieu is used to playing these kind of matches, he’s got some caps under his belt. “I don’t think he’s putting pressure on himself. As often, he’ll be up to the challenge.”