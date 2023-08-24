The £60m off-season arrival from Chelsea went off five minutes from time in last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and is set to miss the Red Devils’ next two fixtures.

Manchester United have confirmed that Mason Mount will be out until the international break in a huge blow to coach Erik ten Hag.

After an unimpressive start to the campaign, United are 12th on the log after one win and a defeat ahead of this Saturday’s visit of Nottingham Forest, before a tough trip to Arsenal next Sunday.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday night, Mount says: “It’s very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this, I’ll continue to support my teammates, and I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

ℹ️ An update on the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of our #PL fixture v Nottingham Forest 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2023

“Thank you for all the messages of support.”