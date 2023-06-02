With the Blues set to rebuild with new coach Mauricio Pochettino following a disastrous first season under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly, homegrown England midfielder Mount heads a long list of players rumoured to be leaving.

Chelsea ace Thiago Silva was “in trane” on Thursday after hearing the news that Mason Mount “agreed terms” with Manchester United.

The Telegraph reported on Thursday that the £75m-rated 24-year-old and “Manchester United have agreed personal terms”, adding: “A transfer fee is yet to be agreed by United for Mount.”

Mason Mount, keen on joining Manchester United as talks are taking place behind the scenes. No issues on personal terms but deal not advanced yet as there's big gap between clubs 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴 #MUFC



Chelsea keep asking for at least €80m fee for Mount. Deal not imminent, at this stage. pic.twitter.com/5IBIWplTAx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

Brazilian defender Silva made his feelings clear on social media, posting “two crying emojis” on a post revealing the news.

Mount, who is just one of the deals United are looking to push through early, could be followed out at Stamford Bridge by fellow midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.