Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out of the rest of the season in a bitter blow to the Red Devils’ treble dreams. The £46.8m Erik ten Hag favourite underwent surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal in his foot in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sevilla.

And ahead of Thursday’s return in Andalucia, Martinez joins a vrag stars ruled out for that game, with an FA Cup semifinal against Brighton coming up on Sunday for this season’s League Cup winners. You have our full support, Licha 🙏



📲 @LisandrMartinez#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2023 Defensive partner Raphael Varane is a doubt, while Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are also with injuries, while upfront Marcus Rashford is sidelined. In midfield, Marcel Sabitzer remains touch-and-go after his injury in the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton.

Playmaker Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the trip to Spain after his yellow card in last week’s two all draw. But Dane Christian Eriksen says he is ready to step up wherever he is needed in their hunt for more trophies. All to play for 👊



Who's going through?#UEL pic.twitter.com/oAIz6vlJXg — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 17, 2023 He says: “Yeah if you take into account how we started [the season], I came here and played as a striker in the first game.