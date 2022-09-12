Cricket South Africa (CSA) shocked fans last night by announcing that coach Mark Boucher will stepped down after the T20 World Cup in Australia. A statement released by CSA reads: “Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives.

“While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. “Boucher has held the position since December 2019, and led the Proteas to 11 Test wins, including a memorable 2-1 series win against India at home in January this year. “The Proteas are also currently number two on the ICC World Test Championship table. In the limited-overs arena, Boucher has helped South Africa claim 12 One-Day Internationals wins, and 23 T20 International victories, the most recent being a historic 2-1 series triumph against England.”