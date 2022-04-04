Maritzburg United star Travis Graham became a victim of crime, having valuable and treasured possessions stolen.

The 28-year-old took to social media platform Twitter to indicate that his career jerseys along with other items had been stolen during a house robbery.

Graham pleaded to the powers that be to forgive those that broke into his house.

“To the people that broke into our house and stole my career jerseys worth 10 years of blood, sweat and tears along with other items, may the Lord forgive you,” said Graham.

To the people that broke into our house and stole my career jerseys worth 10 years of blood, sweat and tears along with other items, may the Lord forgive you. — Travis Graham (@travisxgraham) April 3, 2022

Crime remains very high in South Africa with most of the population having experienced it at one point or another. Footballers are no exception.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Ernst Middendorp’s side so far, playing 17 league games to date. The midfielder is a product of Ajax Cape Town, having first burst onto the scene with the fallen Western Cape football giants in 2012.

After departing Ajax in 2018, he left to join Cape Town City in an unsuccessful spell. After a short spell with Cape Umoya United, he moved to Maritzburg in 2020.

IOL Sport