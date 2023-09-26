Rashford was left unhurt but missed training on Sunday after he crashed his Rolls Royce on his way home from Saturday night’s 1-0 Premier League away win at Burnley.

Manchester United could be without striker Marcus Rashford when the League Cup holders kick off their title defence at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace at 9pm on Tuesday.

While the 25-year-old wasn’t pictured at training on Monday, coach Erik ten Hag could be boosted by the return of playmaker Mason Mount, who has been unavailable for over a month.

Our #CarabaoCup campaign begins at Old Trafford 💪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2023

He was joined by defender Harry Maguire after Ten Hag welcomed fellow centreback Raphael Varane back to action as a substitute on Saturday and handed new signing Sofyan Amrabat his debut off the bench.

After snapping a three-match losing streak, the boss expects his manne to kap aan, saying: “This will give them, give us, confidence? Absolutely. But yeah, it’s only one win, and on Tuesday is the next game.”