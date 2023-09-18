Marco Jansen produced a superb all-round performance on Sunday to lead the Proteas to a miraculous 3-2 ODI series win over Australia at the Wanderers.
Trailing 2-0 after getting hammered in the first two matches, coach Rob Walter’s men turned on the style to win the last three games and get valuable confidence heading into next month’s Cricket World Cup in India.
With the series levelled 2-2 heading into Sunday’s decider, Jansen put concerns about a lack of a genuine allrounder in the team to bed by firstly batting superbly before blowing away the Aussie batting lineup to help South Africa to a 122-run win.
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 PROTEAS COMEBACK TO WIN THE SERIES— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 17, 2023
The Proteas have made an excellent comeback to win the #Betway ODI series 3-2 against Australia 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿
Congratulations to the entire team 👏 #BePartOfIt #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/33Mc3QGXQV
Put in to bat on Sunday, SA didn’t enjoy the best of starts with captain Temba Bavuma run out for a duck in the second over.
Luckily for the hosts, middle-order batsman Aiden Markram was on fire on the day and scored 93 runs off 87 balls, with David Miller chipping in with 63 off 65 balls.
Jansen added the fireworks to score 47 off 23 balls, with Andile Phehlukwayo klapping 39* off 19 to help SA to 315/9 in their 50 overs.
It was a totally gettable target for the Baggy Greens, but they found Jansen (5/39) and Keshav Maharaj (4/33) in ruthless form as they were bowled out for just 193 runs to give SA victory by 122 runs.
Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023
Let's back our boys 💪![CDATA[]]>🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc