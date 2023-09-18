Marco Jansen produced a superb all-round performance on Sunday to lead the Proteas to a miraculous 3-2 ODI series win over Australia at the Wanderers. Trailing 2-0 after getting hammered in the first two matches, coach Rob Walter’s men turned on the style to win the last three games and get valuable confidence heading into next month’s Cricket World Cup in India.

With the series levelled 2-2 heading into Sunday’s decider, Jansen put concerns about a lack of a genuine allrounder in the team to bed by firstly batting superbly before blowing away the Aussie batting lineup to help South Africa to a 122-run win. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 PROTEAS COMEBACK TO WIN THE SERIES



The Proteas have made an excellent comeback to win the #Betway ODI series 3-2 against Australia 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿



Congratulations to the entire team 👏 #BePartOfIt #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/33Mc3QGXQV — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 17, 2023 Put in to bat on Sunday, SA didn’t enjoy the best of starts with captain Temba Bavuma run out for a duck in the second over. Luckily for the hosts, middle-order batsman Aiden Markram was on fire on the day and scored 93 runs off 87 balls, with David Miller chipping in with 63 off 65 balls.