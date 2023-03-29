Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok can’t wait to wys Harlequins star Marcus Smith wie’s baas in Saturday’s Champions Cup last-16 clash at Cape Town Stadium. The Stormers are preparing for a first-ever European knockout match, and coach John Dobson will be looking to his Springbok ysters like Libbok to spark against their English opponents.

Libbok scored 17 points and set up Clayton Blommetjies for a try this past Friday that saw the defending United Rugby Championship champions draw with Leinster in Dublin.



And the 25-year-old now smaaks a shot at England flyhalf Smith, who calls the shots in the Quins backline with Andre "The Giant" Esterhuizen and scrumhalf Danny Care. Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the showdown, Libbok says: "I look forward to the battle. It's going to be a lekker challenge.

“My mindset is to be myself, give my best for the Stormers, and be the best version of myself, put myself in the best possible position to play well on the weekend.” The No.10 has been vuurwarm this season alongside Blommetjies and fellow Bok playmaker Damian Willemse, and credits their interplay to “getting inside each other’s head”. 📈 Some of the numbers we racked up in the pool stage of the @ChampionsCup. We'll be adding to these at DHL Stadium on Saturday.



Libbok adds: "Me and Damian have played with each other quite a lot, and obviously Blomme coming into the team this year, we are really starting to understand each other.