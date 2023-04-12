Manchester United are paaping over the fitness of Marcus Rashford ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla. The Red Devils main konyn in front of goal this season, with a career-best haul of 28 goals in all competitions, limped off in the second half off Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Rashford could miss “several weeks” which would be a bitter blow for United, who are looking to add the Europa League and the FA Cup to their League Cup title and secure a top-four spot in the Premier League. Back in #UEL action 🔜#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2023 After revealing the injury as a groin problem, coach Erik ten Hag says: “We have to wait [on Rashford’s injury], it doesn’t look good. “I can't say in this moment.